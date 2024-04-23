Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL) Shares Purchased by Telemus Capital LLC

Telemus Capital LLC lifted its stake in Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,292 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,344 shares during the quarter. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Blue Owl Capital were worth $675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,199,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,983,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293,941 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,929,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Blue Owl Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,944,000. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Blue Owl Capital by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 420,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,293,000 after buying an additional 99,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advent International L.P. acquired a new stake in Blue Owl Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,780,000. 35.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on OWL. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $17.75 to $20.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Blue Owl Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.48.

Blue Owl Capital Stock Up 1.1 %

Blue Owl Capital stock opened at $18.46 on Tuesday. Blue Owl Capital Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.70 and a 52-week high of $19.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.19 and a 200-day moving average of $15.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 184.57, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.27.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Blue Owl Capital had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The company had revenue of $494.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Blue Owl Capital Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blue Owl Capital Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 560.06%.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Path Solutions 2020 L.P Glide sold 4,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.81, for a total value of $71,145,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 33.39% of the company’s stock.

About Blue Owl Capital

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager in the United States. The company offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer holistic framework of capital solutions to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. It also provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; liquid credit; GP strategic capital products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority stakes, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority stakes; and real estate products that focuses on acquiring triple net lease real estate by investment grade or creditworthy tenants.

