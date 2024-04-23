Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Sells 21,781 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lowered its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 45.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 25,808 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 21,781 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $895,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CSX. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in CSX during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of CSX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 228.4% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 995 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Avion Wealth boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 450.5% during the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 1,002 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CSX. UBS Group reduced their price objective on CSX from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on CSX from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on CSX from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Raymond James boosted their price target on CSX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, StockNews.com cut CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX opened at $34.62 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.83 and a 200-day moving average of $34.43. The company has a market capitalization of $67.68 billion, a PE ratio of 19.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.15. CSX Co. has a 52-week low of $29.03 and a 52-week high of $40.12.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The transportation company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. CSX had a net margin of 24.75% and a return on equity of 29.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. This is an increase from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.37%.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

