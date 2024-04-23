Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Shares Sold by Telemus Capital LLC

Telemus Capital LLC cut its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Free Report) by 22.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,917 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,677 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 199.5% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 9,719 shares of the bank’s stock worth $862,000 after buying an additional 6,474 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 1,604.8% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,432 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 92.9% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,657 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after buying an additional 9,950 shares in the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 1.5% in the third quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 52,809 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,817,000 after buying an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 15.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 203,802 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,589,000 after buying an additional 26,670 shares in the last quarter. 86.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Price Performance

Shares of CFR opened at $113.32 on Tuesday. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.25 and a 12-month high of $120.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a PE ratio of 12.45, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.04.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Announces Dividend

Cullen/Frost Bankers ( NYSE:CFR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.17. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 22.60%. The business had revenue of $523.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $498.09 million. Analysts anticipate that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is presently 40.44%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Bobby Berman sold 1,312 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.49, for a total value of $138,402.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,934,204.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Bobby Berman sold 1,312 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.49, for a total value of $138,402.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,934,204.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Paul Bracher sold 9,820 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.40, for a total value of $1,074,308.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,543,972. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report on Friday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $125.00 to $118.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.92.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

