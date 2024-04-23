Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CW. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $255.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Truist Financial reissued a hold rating and issued a $240.00 price target (down previously from $250.00) on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $246.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $260.25.

Curtiss-Wright Price Performance

CW opened at $250.95 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $245.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $225.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.13. Curtiss-Wright has a 52 week low of $157.72 and a 52 week high of $261.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion, a PE ratio of 27.28 and a beta of 1.18.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The aerospace company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.24. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The company had revenue of $785.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $737.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Curtiss-Wright will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Curtiss-Wright Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.70%.

Insider Activity at Curtiss-Wright

In other Curtiss-Wright news, CFO K Christopher Farkas sold 2,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.16, for a total transaction of $657,077.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,202,747.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Curtiss-Wright news, CFO K Christopher Farkas sold 2,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.16, for a total transaction of $657,077.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,202,747.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Paul J. Ferdenzi sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,383 shares in the company, valued at $4,171,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,451 shares of company stock valued at $3,030,512. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Curtiss-Wright

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 50,239 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $12,858,000 after purchasing an additional 4,719 shares during the period. Edge Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the 1st quarter valued at about $254,000. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 4,827 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Norden Group LLC grew its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 1,032.2% in the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 22,712 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,814,000 after buying an additional 20,706 shares during the last quarter. 82.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

