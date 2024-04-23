Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Has $576,000 Stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. cut its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FVFree Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 191 shares during the quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF were worth $576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Flagstar Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Accel Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 36,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 12.5% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 340,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,104,000 after acquiring an additional 37,787 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,595,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,680,000 after purchasing an additional 63,639 shares during the period. Finally, HFG Advisors Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. HFG Advisors Inc. now owns 149,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of FV traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $53.79. The stock had a trading volume of 176,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,075. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.86. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 12 month low of $41.05 and a 12 month high of $57.62. The company has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 1.34.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a $0.007 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.05%.

About First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (FV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US and global ETFs issued by First Trust. The index selects 5 ETFs based on relative price momentum. FV was launched on Mar 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

