Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Sells 5,405 Shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,524 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,405 shares during the quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $1,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 1,845,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,204,000 after buying an additional 397,836 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its position in iShares Silver Trust by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 1,845,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,204,000 after purchasing an additional 383,336 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,298,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,288,000 after purchasing an additional 132,729 shares during the last quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 4.0% in the third quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 992,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,197,000 after buying an additional 38,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 490,416 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,975,000 after buying an additional 29,107 shares during the period.

SLV traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.99. The stock had a trading volume of 36,923,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,895,756. iShares Silver Trust has a 12 month low of $18.97 and a 12 month high of $27.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.88. The firm has a market cap of $11.86 billion, a PE ratio of -7.62 and a beta of 0.46.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

