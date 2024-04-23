Dassault Systèmes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY) Raises Dividend to $0.25 Per Share

Dassault Systèmes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, April 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.2491 per share by the technology company on Thursday, June 27th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd. This is an increase from Dassault Systèmes’s previous dividend of $0.19.

Dassault Systèmes Stock Performance

Shares of DASTY stock opened at $41.07 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.33. Dassault Systèmes has a 12 month low of $35.62 and a 12 month high of $53.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.45, a PEG ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.02). Dassault Systèmes had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 18.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Dassault Systèmes will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

Dassault Systèmes Company Profile

Dassault Systèmes SE provides software solutions and services worldwide. It offers SOLIDWORKS provides easy-to-use 2D and 3D product development solutions accessible to any business; CATIA, an engineering and design software for product 3D computer-aided design; GEOVIA for intersection of natural resources, infrastructure, and urban planning; and BIOVIA that develops chemicals, biologics, and materials experiences.

