Energi (NRG) Trading 0.6% Lower Over Last Week

Energi (NRG) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 23rd. In the last week, Energi has traded down 0.6% against the US dollar. Energi has a total market capitalization of $10.71 million and approximately $768,134.63 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Energi coin can now be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000211 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.10 or 0.00058557 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00010575 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.60 or 0.00021868 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 24% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.73 or 0.00013078 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00003674 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 31% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00007871 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001125 BTC.

Energi Profile

Energi uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 76,007,481 coins and its circulating supply is 76,008,075 coins. The official website for Energi is energi.world. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Energi

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi is a self-sufficient and economically-optimized cryptocurrency with a decentralized Treasury and Governance system, founded by Tommy WorldPower on July 4th, 2017. Unlike most projects, Energi was launched without an initial coin offering (ICO)/Premine, and its coin emission of NRG is used to fuel its growth. Energi combines critical features such as self-funding Treasury, On-chain Governance, EVM-Compatibility, and 2-Layer scaling built in for high transaction throughput, providing strong moral leadership and user protections. Energi is used as a funding mechanism to fuel its growth.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Energi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

