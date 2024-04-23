Diversified LLC Takes $222,000 Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Diversified LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $72.86 on Tuesday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $60.99 and a twelve month high of $76.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.89 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $73.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.49.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

