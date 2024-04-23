Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) Given New C$23.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:EGO) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$19.00 to C$23.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 16.51% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on ELD. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Eldorado Gold from C$17.25 to C$19.50 in a research note on Friday. Bank of America increased their price target on Eldorado Gold from C$13.40 to C$16.80 in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Stifel Canada downgraded Eldorado Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Cormark reduced their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$19.97.

Shares of ELD stock traded up C$0.15 on Tuesday, reaching C$19.74. 165,937 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 399,894. The stock has a market cap of C$4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 56.20 and a beta of 1.13. Eldorado Gold has a 1-year low of C$11.38 and a 1-year high of C$22.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$17.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$16.53.

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:EGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.28 by C$0.05. Eldorado Gold had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 3.15%. The firm had revenue of C$417.85 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Eldorado Gold will post 0.9818008 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Peter Jonathan Lind sold 9,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.24, for a total transaction of C$166,531.20. In other Eldorado Gold news, Senior Officer Peter Jonathan Lind sold 9,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.24, for a total value of C$166,531.20. Also, Senior Officer Mehmet Yilmaz sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.25, for a total value of C$34,675.00. Insiders have sold 41,338 shares of company stock valued at $684,168 in the last 90 days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemçukuru mines located in Turkey; Lamaque complex located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

