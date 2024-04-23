Ellenbecker Investment Group Cuts Stock Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Ellenbecker Investment Group decreased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 22.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,972 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,550 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises about 0.5% of Ellenbecker Investment Group’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Ellenbecker Investment Group’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $2,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCHD. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the third quarter worth $28,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 209.8% in the third quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 106.3% in the third quarter. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHD traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $77.77. The stock had a trading volume of 2,496,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,649,316. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $66.67 and a 52 week high of $80.82. The firm has a market cap of $54.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $78.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.05.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.