EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) Hits New 12-Month High at $11.42

Shares of EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $11.42 and last traded at $11.41, with a volume of 244192 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.16.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EZPW. TheStreet upgraded EZCORP from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on EZCORP from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of EZCORP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th.

Get EZCORP alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on EZCORP

EZCORP Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $632.57 million, a PE ratio of 18.21 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 3.08.

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. EZCORP had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 10.37%. The firm had revenue of $299.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.66 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that EZCORP, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at EZCORP

In related news, CRO Nicole Swies sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.38, for a total transaction of $25,605.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 71,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $813,192.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EZCORP

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of EZCORP during the third quarter valued at about $90,000. AXQ Capital LP acquired a new stake in EZCORP during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in EZCORP during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $123,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of EZCORP by 63.9% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 11,412 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 4,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of EZCORP during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

EZCORP Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn services in the United States and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Other Investments. The company offers pawn loans collateralized by tangible personal property, jewelry, consumer electronics, tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for EZCORP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EZCORP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.