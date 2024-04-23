Foster & Motley Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUV)

Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUV – Free Report) by 37.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,358 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,188 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF were worth $3,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 576.7% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Wallington Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 145,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,069,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter.

Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of AVUV opened at $89.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 1.16. Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $68.60 and a fifty-two week high of $94.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $89.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.23.

Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (AVUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Value index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US small-cap value companies selected based on fundamental criteria. AVUV was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

