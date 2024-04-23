Foster & Motley Inc. Buys 1,748 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Foster & Motley Inc. increased its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,590 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,748 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $3,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in J. M. Smucker by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 2,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 4,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 1,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SJM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Citigroup cut their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $153.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on J. M. Smucker in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $132.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price target on J. M. Smucker from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.47.

J. M. Smucker Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE:SJM opened at $117.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -133.48, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.21. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 12-month low of $107.33 and a 12-month high of $159.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.21. J. M. Smucker had a positive return on equity of 14.29% and a negative net margin of 1.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

J. M. Smucker Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is currently -481.81%.

Insider Activity at J. M. Smucker

In related news, insider Jeannette L. Knudsen sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.77, for a total transaction of $399,264.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,946 shares in the company, valued at $1,116,192.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

J. M. Smucker Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

Featured Articles

