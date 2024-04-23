Foster & Motley Inc. Buys 7,480 Shares of Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG)

Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report) by 49.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,480 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Bunge Global were worth $2,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Bunge Global by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,942,342 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $318,509,000 after acquiring an additional 659,471 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in Bunge Global during the third quarter valued at $30,032,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Bunge Global by 55.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 613,412 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $66,402,000 after purchasing an additional 219,819 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in Bunge Global by 175.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 169,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,411,000 after acquiring an additional 108,128 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Bunge Global by 34.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 355,779 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,513,000 after buying an additional 92,073 shares in the last quarter. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BG shares. Roth Mkm cut their price target on shares of Bunge Global from $161.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Bunge Global from $125.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Bunge Global from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Bunge Global from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Bunge Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.44.

Shares of BG stock opened at $109.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $98.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.89. Bunge Global SA has a 1-year low of $86.10 and a 1-year high of $116.59. The firm has a market cap of $15.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 0.64.

Bunge Global (NYSE:BG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.89. Bunge Global had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 18.30%. The company had revenue of $14.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bunge Global SA will post 9.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

