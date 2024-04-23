Foundry Partners LLC Has $348,000 Position in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX)

Foundry Partners LLC reduced its stake in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Free Report) by 20.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,628 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Axos Financial were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Davis Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 5.3% in the third quarter. Davis Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,790,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 152.8% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,395,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,842,000 after purchasing an additional 843,606 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 5.7% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,376,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,119,000 after purchasing an additional 74,649 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 9.7% in the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 642,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,308,000 after purchasing an additional 56,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Axos Financial by 3.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 602,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,817,000 after acquiring an additional 22,253 shares during the period. 83.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AX opened at $51.47 on Tuesday. Axos Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.05 and a twelve month high of $60.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 1.44.

Axos Financial ( NYSE:AX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.21. Axos Financial had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The business had revenue of $352.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. Axos Financial’s revenue was up 54.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Axos Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Axos Financial from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Axos Financial from $45.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st.

In other news, Director Sara Wardell-Smith acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $49.75 per share, with a total value of $248,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,750. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Axos Financial news, Director Sara Wardell-Smith bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $49.75 per share, with a total value of $248,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $248,750. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.89, for a total value of $132,225.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 422,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,350,414.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking Business and Securities Business. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

