Foundry Partners LLC Takes Position in Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX)

Foundry Partners LLC bought a new position in Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 46,085 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,024,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Middlesex Water by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 138,148 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Middlesex Water by 106.8% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 51,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,356,000 after buying an additional 26,415 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Middlesex Water by 1.0% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 38,862 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,575,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of Middlesex Water by 11.5% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 32,839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after buying an additional 3,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Middlesex Water during the third quarter valued at $2,158,000. 79.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Middlesex Water from $69.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st.

Insider Activity at Middlesex Water

In other news, Director James F. Jr. Cosgrove acquired 1,600 shares of Middlesex Water stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $51.70 per share, with a total value of $82,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,342 shares in the company, valued at $482,981.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

Middlesex Water Stock Performance

Shares of MSEX stock opened at $48.02 on Tuesday. Middlesex Water has a 1-year low of $45.42 and a 1-year high of $84.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $855.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.28 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.21.

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $38.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.00 million. Middlesex Water had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 7.61%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Middlesex Water will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Middlesex Water Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. Middlesex Water’s payout ratio is 73.86%.

Middlesex Water Company Profile

Middlesex Water Company owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. It operates in Regulated and Non-Regulated segments. The Regulated segment collects, treats, and distributes water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers, as well as provides regulated wastewater systems in New Jersey and Delaware.

