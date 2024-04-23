GATX (NYSE:GATX) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

GATX (NYSE:GATX – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.30-7.70 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.46.

GATX Stock Performance

GATX stock traded down $1.96 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $128.00. The stock had a trading volume of 26,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,924. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 0.98. GATX has a 52 week low of $97.21 and a 52 week high of $135.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26.

Get GATX alerts:

GATX (NYSE:GATX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.16. GATX had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 18.37%. The firm had revenue of $368.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $365.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that GATX will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

GATX Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This is a positive change from GATX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. GATX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.45%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna raised their target price on GATX from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on GATX from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on GATX from $122.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on GATX

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Robert C. Lyons sold 19,300 shares of GATX stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.70, for a total transaction of $2,426,010.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,620,047. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Robert C. Lyons sold 19,300 shares of GATX stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.70, for a total value of $2,426,010.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,620,047. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Kevin Hillesland sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.83, for a total value of $294,426.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,031,963.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,694 shares of company stock worth $5,040,656. Insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

About GATX

(Get Free Report)

GATX Corporation, together its subsidiaries, operates as railcar leasing company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, and India. It operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. The company leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GATX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GATX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.