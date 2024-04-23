Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Has $233,000 Position in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 870 shares during the quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Kenvue in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,944,816,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Kenvue by 572.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 89,182,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,790,794,000 after purchasing an additional 75,913,107 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Kenvue by 576.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 71,686,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,439,472,000 after purchasing an additional 61,084,123 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Kenvue by 227.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 61,091,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,226,711,000 after purchasing an additional 42,449,470 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Kenvue by 4,057.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,162,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,745,000 after purchasing an additional 30,413,040 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Kenvue Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of Kenvue stock opened at $19.59 on Tuesday. Kenvue Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.82 and a 12-month high of $27.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.16.

Kenvue Announces Dividend

Kenvue ( NYSE:KVUE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.03. Kenvue had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on KVUE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Kenvue in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Kenvue in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Kenvue in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kenvue presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.85.

Kenvue Profile

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

