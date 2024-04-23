Hedera (HBAR) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $43.19 Million

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 23rd. One Hedera coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0881 or 0.00000133 BTC on exchanges. Hedera has a total market capitalization of $3.15 billion and approximately $43.19 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Hedera has traded 11.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.42 or 0.00057966 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00010843 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.84 or 0.00022381 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.79 or 0.00013265 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00003694 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 44.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00009043 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001120 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000168 BTC.

About Hedera

HBAR uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,742,801,273 coins. Hedera’s official website is www.hedera.com. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hedera’s official message board is hedera.com/blog. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Hedera

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 35,742,801,272.713295 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.08928271 USD and is down -3.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 252 active market(s) with $41,958,382.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hedera using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

