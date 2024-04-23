Jennison Associates LLC Buys 383,495 Shares of Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS)

Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS – Free Report) by 112.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 724,344 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 383,495 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 2.57% of Krystal Biotech worth $89,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Krystal Biotech by 111.8% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Krystal Biotech in the third quarter worth approximately $219,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Krystal Biotech during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Krystal Biotech during the third quarter valued at approximately $330,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 20.7% during the third quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 2,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 86.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Krystal Biotech alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Krystal Biotech news, insider Suma Krishnan sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.96, for a total value of $4,274,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,550,882 shares in the company, valued at $265,138,786.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Suma Krishnan sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.96, for a total transaction of $4,274,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,550,882 shares in the company, valued at $265,138,786.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Kathryn Romano sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.88, for a total value of $829,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,145,823.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,087 shares of company stock worth $6,210,591. 14.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Krystal Biotech Trading Down 0.8 %

KRYS opened at $157.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.62. The company has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,965.87 and a beta of 0.85. Krystal Biotech, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.09 and a 12-month high of $189.97.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $42.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.25) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Krystal Biotech, Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KRYS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $204.00 price objective (up previously from $178.00) on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Krystal Biotech from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price target on Krystal Biotech from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Krystal Biotech

Krystal Biotech Profile

(Free Report)

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes genetic medicines for patients with rare diseases in the United States. It commercializes VYJUVEK (beremagene geperpavec-svdt, or B-VEC) for the treatment of dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (DEB).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Krystal Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Krystal Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.