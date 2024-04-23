Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $160.63.

A number of brokerages recently commented on KEYS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Keysight Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $184.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE KEYS opened at $144.69 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $153.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.42. Keysight Technologies has a 1-year low of $118.57 and a 1-year high of $172.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 1.05.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The company’s revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Keysight Technologies will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Keysight Technologies

In other news, SVP Kailash Narayanan sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.88, for a total transaction of $657,384.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,457,369.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Keysight Technologies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 145.9% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 268 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.