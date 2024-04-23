Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Has $760,000 Stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA decreased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 19.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,359 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,023 shares during the quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IVE. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 700.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. First Pacific Financial bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVE traded up $1.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $181.22. 345,096 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 974,989. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70 and a beta of 0.87. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $147.23 and a 52 week high of $187.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $181.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $171.17.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

