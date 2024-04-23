Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Buys 122 Shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,215 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $1,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 52.0% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 152 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its position in VeriSign by 158.6% during the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 181 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in VeriSign by 91.7% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 347 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 251.5% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 355 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of VeriSign in the fourth quarter worth $79,000. 92.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get VeriSign alerts:

VeriSign Price Performance

VRSN stock traded up $0.59 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $185.33. 311,354 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 570,016. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $190.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $200.63. The company has a market cap of $18.56 billion, a PE ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.88. VeriSign, Inc. has a 1 year low of $181.57 and a 1 year high of $229.72.

Insider Buying and Selling at VeriSign

VeriSign ( NASDAQ:VRSN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The information services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.09. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 46.56% and a net margin of 54.74%. The company had revenue of $380.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.01 million. Research analysts expect that VeriSign, Inc. will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.33, for a total value of $119,737.29. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,427,122.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other VeriSign news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.33, for a total transaction of $119,737.29. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,427,122.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $116,660.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,088,110. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,877 shares of company stock valued at $2,878,864. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on VRSN shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of VeriSign from $237.00 to $236.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded VeriSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on VeriSign

VeriSign Profile

(Free Report)

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of thirteen internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VeriSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VeriSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.