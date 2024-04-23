CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Trading Up 4.5%

Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) were up 4.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $58.68 and last traded at $58.15. Approximately 391,733 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 1,814,702 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.66.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CRSP shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Chardan Capital upped their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised CRISPR Therapeutics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.29.

CRISPR Therapeutics Stock Up 2.7 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $72.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of -29.01 and a beta of 1.76.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $201.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.72 million. CRISPR Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 3253.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.41) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.36, for a total value of $1,607,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,377 shares in the company, valued at $15,057,615.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Raju Prasad sold 3,524 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.69, for a total value of $256,159.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $470,740.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.36, for a total value of $1,607,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,057,615.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 133,992 shares of company stock worth $9,157,835 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 31.9% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 80.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $277,000. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management lifted its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 40.1% in the third quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 46,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,095,000 after purchasing an additional 13,208 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Chad R acquired a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $2,365,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

