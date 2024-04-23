Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Has $2.59 Million Stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc decreased its position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 12.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,972 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 10,078 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $2,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ENB. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Enbridge in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Enbridge by 836.4% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 721 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in Enbridge in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enbridge by 2,294.6% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 886 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the period. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enbridge in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ENB. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Enbridge in a report on Thursday, January 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enbridge has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.20.

Enbridge stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $35.37. The stock had a trading volume of 4,624,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,600,147. The stock has a market cap of $75.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.73. Enbridge Inc. has a one year low of $31.03 and a one year high of $40.30.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.03). Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 13.97%. The business had revenue of $8.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.62 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

