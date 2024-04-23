Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lessened its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 50.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,523 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 36,844 shares during the quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $1,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IAU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 58.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,294,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $360,189,000 after acquiring an additional 3,815,686 shares in the last quarter. Packer & Co Ltd purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $125,443,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $50,473,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 585.5% during the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,107,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,760,000 after buying an additional 946,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $29,403,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust Stock Performance

iShares Gold Trust stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.03. 7,269,220 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,848,726. iShares Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $34.35 and a 52-week high of $45.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.10.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.