MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Shares Sold by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP reduced its stake in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Free Report) by 45.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,128 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 19,106 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in MasTec were worth $1,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new stake in MasTec during the fourth quarter worth about $160,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of MasTec by 59.4% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 837 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of MasTec by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,036,101 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $78,454,000 after acquiring an additional 144,180 shares during the period. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in MasTec in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,077,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in MasTec during the fourth quarter worth $1,287,000. 78.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MTZ opened at $83.76 on Tuesday. MasTec, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.65 and a 52 week high of $123.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.66.

MasTec ( NYSE:MTZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The construction company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. MasTec had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 4.82%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MasTec, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MTZ. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of MasTec in a research report on Monday, March 4th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of MasTec from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of MasTec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $50.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on MasTec from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on MasTec from $55.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.85.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

