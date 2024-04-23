Monument Capital Management Has $535,000 Holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Monument Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 126.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,186 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,453 shares during the quarter. Monument Capital Management’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Omnicom Group during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 61.6% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 328 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 64.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 508 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 116.2% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 601 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.66, for a total transaction of $43,936.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,753 shares in the company, valued at $845,194.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on OMC shares. Barclays lifted their price target on Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com raised Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Macquarie lifted their price target on Omnicom Group from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Moffett Nathanson lifted their target price on Omnicom Group from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $91.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.40.

Omnicom Group Trading Up 1.2 %

Omnicom Group stock opened at $93.77 on Tuesday. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.20 and a 52 week high of $99.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.67, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.64.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.04. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 38.23% and a net margin of 9.96%. The business had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.09 earnings per share. Omnicom Group’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is currently 37.84%.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

