Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX) Hits New 52-Week Low at $1.24

Shares of Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.24 and last traded at $1.24, with a volume of 580864 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.29.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OLPX. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Olaplex in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Piper Sandler raised Olaplex from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $1.25 to $2.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Olaplex from $7.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.59.

Olaplex Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.79 and a 200 day moving average of $1.99. The company has a market capitalization of $833.31 million, a PE ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 10.92 and a quick ratio of 9.21.

Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. Olaplex had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 13.09%. The firm had revenue of $111.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Olaplex Holdings, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OLPX. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in Olaplex in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Olaplex by 2,108.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 9,593 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in Olaplex by 2,463.8% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 11,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 10,742 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Olaplex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Olaplex in the third quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 87.37% of the company’s stock.

About Olaplex

Olaplex Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells hair care products in the United States and internationally. The company offers hair care shampoos and conditioners for use in treatment, maintenance, and protection of hair, as well as oil, moisture mask, and nourishing hair serum. It provides hair care products to professional hair salons, retailers, and everyday consumers.

