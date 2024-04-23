Omni Network (OMNI) Trading 42% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Omni Network (OMNI) traded down 3.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 23rd. Omni Network has a total market cap of $250.40 million and $67.62 million worth of Omni Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Omni Network has traded down 42% against the dollar. One Omni Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $24.10 or 0.00036247 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000497 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000013 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Omni Network Profile

Omni Network’s genesis date was April 10th, 2022. Omni Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,391,492 tokens. The official message board for Omni Network is news.omni.network. Omni Network’s official Twitter account is @omnifdn. The official website for Omni Network is omni.network.

Omni Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Omni Network (OMNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Omni Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 10,391,492 in circulation. The last known price of Omni Network is 24.54714861 USD and is down -6.78 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 67 active market(s) with $70,217,804.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://omni.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omni Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Omni Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Omni Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

