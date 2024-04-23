Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Has $518,000 Stock Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 23.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DUK. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Duke Energy by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,571 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $949,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 4,343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 18,346 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 61,393 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $361,000. 65.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DUK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of Duke Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Duke Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.62.

Duke Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Duke Energy stock remained flat at $98.12 during trading hours on Tuesday. 1,301,508 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,994,956. Duke Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $83.06 and a 12-month high of $100.39. The stock has a market cap of $75.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.02). Duke Energy had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 8.93%. The business had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Louis E. Renjel sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.57, for a total value of $277,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,213 shares in the company, valued at $1,315,697.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Duke Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.