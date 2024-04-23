Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Increases Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,108 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of C. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup in the third quarter worth $25,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 73.8% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 75.0% in the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

C has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Citigroup from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Societe Generale lowered Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a report on Monday, April 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Citigroup from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.91.

Citigroup Trading Up 2.5 %

C stock traded up $1.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.47. 10,120,423 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,079,684. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.17 and a 52-week high of $63.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $58.44 and a 200-day moving average of $51.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.52.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.29. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 4.90%. The business had revenue of $21.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is 62.72%.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

