PDS Planning Inc Acquires Shares of 9,101 JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ)

PDS Planning Inc acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 9,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 4,007.6% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 10,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 9,979 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the third quarter worth about $378,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 17.6% during the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 48,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,268,000 after buying an additional 7,217 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 67.4% during the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the third quarter worth about $3,515,000.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of JEPQ traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.01. 1,714,992 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,707,666. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.12 and a fifty-two week high of $54.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.29 and a beta of -0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.66.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Increases Dividend

About JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.4273 per share. This is a boost from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $5.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.86%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

