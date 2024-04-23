Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Bought by PDS Planning Inc

PDS Planning Inc boosted its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 15.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,903 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the quarter. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Target were worth $556,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC lifted its position in Target by 106.6% during the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 405 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 467,780 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $51,602,000 after buying an additional 138,448 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 132.1% in the 3rd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 1,272 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,424 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target in the 3rd quarter valued at about $314,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

In other Target news, insider Melissa K. Kremer sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total transaction of $495,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,527 shares in the company, valued at $5,038,481.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Melissa K. Kremer sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total transaction of $495,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,038,481.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.88, for a total value of $786,048.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,576,658.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 52,600 shares of company stock worth $8,819,598. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Target stock traded down $0.59 on Tuesday, hitting $166.52. 509,627 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,718,886. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $164.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.86. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $102.93 and a 1-year high of $181.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.57. Target had a return on equity of 33.41% and a net margin of 3.85%. The business had revenue of $31.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Target Co. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.27%.

TGT has been the subject of several analyst reports. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Target from $167.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Target from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Gordon Haskett boosted their price objective on Target from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Target from $125.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Target from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.85.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

