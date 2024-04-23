ReddCoin (RDD) Price Hits $0.0001 on Major Exchanges

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 15.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 23rd. Over the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded 20.5% lower against the dollar. ReddCoin has a market capitalization of $3.39 million and approximately $91.39 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ReddCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $85.06 or 0.00127264 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00008608 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.03 or 0.00012022 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000139 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001475 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ReddCoin Coin Profile

ReddCoin (CRYPTO:RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org.

Buying and Selling ReddCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto’s gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

