Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Shares Sold by Foster & Motley Inc.

Foster & Motley Inc. decreased its holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 19.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 166,386 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 39,205 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $3,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 111,590 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 20,470 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 52.2% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,843 shares of the bank’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 3,033 shares during the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $351,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $185,000. Finally, Czech National Bank lifted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 164,009 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,821,000 after purchasing an additional 52,932 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Argus cut shares of Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $22.00 target price (up from $20.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Regions Financial from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.17.

Regions Financial Stock Performance

Shares of RF stock opened at $19.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. Regions Financial Co. has a one year low of $13.72 and a one year high of $21.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.21.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.08). Regions Financial had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 19.75%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Co. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regions Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.00%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.17%.

Regions Financial Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

