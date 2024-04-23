RWA Wealth Partners LLC Purchases New Position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

RWA Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 37,556 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,718,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tacita Capital Inc grew its stake in Canadian National Railway by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 27,356 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,739 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 10,496 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors lifted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 12,852 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 761 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CNI shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Canadian National Railway from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $115.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TD Securities cut Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian National Railway presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.52.

NYSE CNI opened at $129.32 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $129.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.04. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of $103.96 and a 12 month high of $134.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $82.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.88.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.02. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 23.56% and a net margin of 33.38%. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

