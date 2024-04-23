RWA Wealth Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VTWV)

RWA Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VTWV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 37,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,154,000. RWA Wealth Partners LLC owned about 0.63% of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crestone Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Crestone Asset Management LLC now owns 113,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,508,000 after purchasing an additional 5,420 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 78,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,393,000 after acquiring an additional 3,162 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 63,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,538,000 after acquiring an additional 14,784 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,664,000. Finally, WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 51,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,978,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the period.

VTWV stock opened at $131.46 on Tuesday. Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $109.96 and a fifty-two week high of $140.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $134.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.69. The company has a market capitalization of $769.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.15.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.346 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (VTWV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap value stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted based on price-to-book-value. VTWV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

