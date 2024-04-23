Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Has $527,000 Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,147 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 106 shares during the quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UNP. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 108.9% during the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,128,575 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $840,702,000 after buying an additional 2,151,893 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 62.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,496,708 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,119,295,000 after acquiring an additional 2,119,382 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 65.5% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,348,496 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $478,224,000 after acquiring an additional 929,495 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 331.7% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,143,298 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $280,817,000 after acquiring an additional 878,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 20,736.8% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 803,677 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $197,399,000 after acquiring an additional 799,820 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Union Pacific

In related news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $937,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 56,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,170,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on UNP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $237.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $228.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $255.00.

Union Pacific Trading Up 1.0 %

Union Pacific stock opened at $234.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $245.03 and a 200-day moving average of $234.40. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $190.37 and a one year high of $258.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $143.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.07.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.15. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.45% and a return on equity of 46.87%. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 49.71%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

