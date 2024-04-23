Significant Wealth Partners LLC Purchases New Position in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS)

Significant Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 13,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $199,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SBS. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 63.0% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 76,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after buying an additional 29,694 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 57.9% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 26,715 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 9,800 shares in the last quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich purchased a new stake in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP during the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 316.6% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,687 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.62% of the company’s stock.
Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP Trading Up 3.4 %
NYSE:SBS opened at $16.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.23. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP has a one year low of $8.75 and a one year high of $17.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.71.
Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP Increases Dividend
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on SBS
Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP Company Profile
Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo SABESP provides basic and environmental sanitation services in the São Paulo State, Brazil. The company supplies treated water and sewage services to residential, commercial, and industrial private customers, as well as public. As of December 31, 2022, it provided water services through 10.1 million water connections; and sewage services through 8.6 million sewage connections in 375 municipalities of the São Paulo State.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- Sherwin-William’s Win Over PPG Stock in The Construction Boom
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- Zscaler’s Potential Upside Continues to Explode
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- 3 A.I. Stocks to Watch Out For Not Named NVIDIA
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo - SABESP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo - SABESP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.