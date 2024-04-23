SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Shares Sold by Telemus Capital LLC

Telemus Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 459 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 85.2% in the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 55,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,906,000 after acquiring an additional 25,430 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc grew its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 4,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 105,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,163,000 after acquiring an additional 7,769 shares during the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Trust Co grew its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 64.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 24,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,070,000 after acquiring an additional 9,587 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Price Performance

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock opened at $127.72 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $109.87 and a 12-month high of $131.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.41 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $127.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.45.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.