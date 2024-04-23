Stewart Information Services (STC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, April 24th. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.14. Stewart Information Services had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 3.85%. The business had revenue of $582.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $566.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Stewart Information Services to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Stewart Information Services Price Performance

STC stock opened at $62.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 56.27 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $61.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.40. Stewart Information Services has a 12 month low of $36.81 and a 12 month high of $65.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Stewart Information Services Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Stewart Information Services’s payout ratio is currently 171.17%.

STC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Stewart Information Services from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Stewart Information Services from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stewart Information Services presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.33.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Matthew Morris sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.11, for a total value of $757,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 76,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,851,076.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.99% of the company’s stock.

Stewart Information Services Company Profile

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction related services in the United States and internationally. The company involves in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property. It also offers home and personal insurance services; services for tax-deferred exchanges; and digital customer engagement platform services.

