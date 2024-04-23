Eurocell plc (ECEL) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 25th

Eurocell plc (LON:ECEL – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 25th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.50 ($0.04) per share on Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 25th. This is a positive change from Eurocell’s previous dividend of $2.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Eurocell Trading Up 2.6 %

Eurocell stock opened at GBX 137.50 ($1.70) on Tuesday. Eurocell has a 52 week low of GBX 98.80 ($1.22) and a 52 week high of GBX 139 ($1.72). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.27, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of £150.77 million, a P/E ratio of 1,488.89 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 123.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 122.19.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Alison Littley acquired 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 125 ($1.54) per share, for a total transaction of £1,625 ($2,007.16). In related news, insider Iraj Amiri acquired 54,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 120 ($1.48) per share, for a total transaction of £65,870.40 ($81,361.66). Also, insider Alison Littley acquired 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 125 ($1.54) per share, with a total value of £1,625 ($2,007.16). Company insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.22) price target on shares of Eurocell in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd.

About Eurocell

Eurocell plc engages in manufacture, distribution, and recycling of windows, doors, and roofline polyvinyl chloride (PVC) building products in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through Profiles and Building Plastics segments. The company offers UPVC windows; PVCU, Vista, bi-fold, French, composite, and aluminium bi-fold doors; garden rooms; tiled roofs, UPVC conservatories, UPVC fascias and soffits, and UPVC interior products; guttering and rainwater pipes; and cavity closers, profile systems, decking and balustrade, composite fencing, vinyl flooring, and lantern roofs.

