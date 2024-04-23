Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) PT Lowered to $73.00

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Stephens from $78.00 to $73.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the bank’s stock.

TCBI has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 8th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Hovde Group decreased their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $87.50 to $61.50 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Mizuho restated a hold rating and set a $66.00 price target (down from $72.00) on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Texas Capital Bancshares from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $63.58.

Get Texas Capital Bancshares alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TCBI

Texas Capital Bancshares Price Performance

Insider Transactions at Texas Capital Bancshares

Shares of TCBI stock opened at $59.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Texas Capital Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $42.79 and a fifty-two week high of $66.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $58.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.03.

In other news, Director Thomas E. Long acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $58.78 per share, with a total value of $117,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,318.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Thomas E. Long acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $58.78 per share, with a total value of $117,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,318.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 4,000 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.93 per share, with a total value of $79,720.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 131,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,624,900.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 23,000 shares of company stock valued at $518,100 in the last quarter. 0.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Texas Capital Bancshares

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TCBI. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 426.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 674 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares in the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,613 shares of the bank’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 133.3% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking; consumer banking; investment banking solutions, including capital markets, mergers and acquisitions, and syndicated finance, as well as financial sponsor coverage, capital solutions, and institutional services; and wealth management services, such as investment management, financial planning, lockbox and insurance, securities-based lending, estate planning, and business succession, as well as philanthropic, trustee and executor, custom credit, and depository services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.