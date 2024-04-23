Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday.

Separately, Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Vicor from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 23rd.

NASDAQ VICR opened at $34.61 on Friday. Vicor has a 1 year low of $33.70 and a 1 year high of $98.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 29.08 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.51.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.17). Vicor had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 13.23%. The business had revenue of $92.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. Vicor’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, VP Robert Gendron sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.83, for a total transaction of $73,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $197,924.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Vicor news, VP Kemble D. Morrison sold 2,659 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $98,383.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert Gendron sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.83, for a total transaction of $73,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $197,924.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,999 shares of company stock valued at $184,990 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vicor by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,477,438 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $111,336,000 after buying an additional 285,699 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Vicor by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 469,026 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $21,079,000 after buying an additional 12,013 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vicor in the third quarter valued at about $12,335,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. increased its holdings in Vicor by 54.8% in the third quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 204,960 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $12,070,000 after buying an additional 72,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vicor by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 181,682 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $8,165,000 after purchasing an additional 9,297 shares during the last quarter. 47.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components provide AC line rectification, input filtering, power factor correction, and transient protection; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

