W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The insurance provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 19.03% and a net margin of 11.38%. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS.
Shares of WRB traded down $4.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $79.10. 4,029,547 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,237,847. The stock has a market cap of $20.29 billion, a PE ratio of 15.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.09. W. R. Berkley has a 12 month low of $55.50 and a 12 month high of $89.18.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.70%.
W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines.
