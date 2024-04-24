3,426 Shares in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) Bought by PDS Planning Inc

PDS Planning Inc acquired a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 5,858.3% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 552,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,654,000 after acquiring an additional 543,010 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 225,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,038,000 after purchasing an additional 6,484 shares during the last quarter. Gimbal Financial bought a new position in iShares Global Tech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,213,000. Shira Ridge Wealth Management raised its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Shira Ridge Wealth Management now owns 191,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,058,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Group Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 113,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,731,000 after buying an additional 5,055 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Global Tech ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IXN opened at $70.51 on Wednesday. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 52-week low of $51.78 and a 52-week high of $76.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 34.43 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.36.

iShares Global Tech ETF Profile

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

