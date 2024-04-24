444,654 Shares in Aimei Health Technology Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:AFJKU) Purchased by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aimei Health Technology Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:AFJKU – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 444,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,535,000.

Aimei Health Technology Price Performance

Shares of AFJKU traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $10.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,458. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.46. Aimei Health Technology Co., Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $10.14 and a fifty-two week high of $11.63.

Aimei Health Technology Profile

Aimei Health Technology Co, Ltd does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2023 and is based in New York, New York.

