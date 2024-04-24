444,654 Shares in Aimei Health Technology Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:AFJKU) Purchased by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aimei Health Technology Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:AFJKU – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 444,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,535,000.
Aimei Health Technology Price Performance
Shares of AFJKU traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $10.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,458. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.46. Aimei Health Technology Co., Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $10.14 and a fifty-two week high of $11.63.
Aimei Health Technology Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Aimei Health Technology
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- High-Yield Texas Instruments Could Hit New Highs Soon
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- Pagaya Technologies: An AI Fintech That Insiders Are Buying
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- Higher Oil Prices Could Give NextEra’s Stock Earnings a Boost
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFJKU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aimei Health Technology Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:AFJKU – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Aimei Health Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aimei Health Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.