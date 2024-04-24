Bfsg LLC Lowers Stock Position in Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO)

Bfsg LLC cut its stake in shares of Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,685 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 950 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Arcos Dorados were worth $237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DGS Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Arcos Dorados by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 60,648 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 3,693 shares during the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new position in Arcos Dorados in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,513,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Arcos Dorados by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 17,672 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 3,971 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Arcos Dorados by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 968,196 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $12,286,000 after acquiring an additional 6,079 shares during the period. Finally, Redwood Investments LLC boosted its stake in Arcos Dorados by 82.5% in the fourth quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 491,647 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,239,000 after acquiring an additional 222,295 shares during the period. 55.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Arcos Dorados alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Arcos Dorados from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.38.

Arcos Dorados Stock Down 2.0 %

NYSE:ARCO traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,126,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,091,355. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.26. Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $7.78 and a one year high of $13.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.31 and its 200-day moving average is $11.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Arcos Dorados had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 43.72%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

Arcos Dorados Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd. Arcos Dorados’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.24%.

About Arcos Dorados

(Free Report)

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates as a franchisee of McDonald's restaurants. It has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald's restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curacao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arcos Dorados Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcos Dorados and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.